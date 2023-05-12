A steampunk festival has returned to Portmeirion for the second year in a row.
Last weekend saw the return of Steampunk Wales, the two-day festival set-up by Aberystwyth’s Stephen Fearn.
This is the second year that Stephen’s Steampunk festival has been held in Portmeirion.
Previously, it took place in Aberystwyth, at the Old College and Ceredigion Museum, but the closure of the former for refurbishment left Stephen looking for a new home for the festival.
The first Portmeirion-based festival took place last year and proved so successful that it took place there again this year, from 6 to 7 May.
Watch this drone footage, taken by Tomos Fearn last Saturday, to get a flavour of the event, and see this week's Cambrian News - out on Wednesday - for photographs from the festival.