A steampunk festival organised by Aberystwyth man, Stephen Fearn, will return to Portmeirion next year.
For the third year in a row, the Gwynedd tourist attraction will host Stephen's steampunk spectacular, a weekend of events including the peacock parade, parasol duelling and teapot racing.
This year's two-day festival took place on coronation weekend, 6 and 7 May. It was the second year in a row that Stephen’s Steampunk festival had been held in Portmeirion. Previously, it took place in Aberystwyth, at the Old College and Ceredigion Museum, but the closure of the former for refurbishment left Stephen looking for a new home for the festival.
The first Portmeirion-based festival took place last year and proved so successful that it took place there again this year, from 6 to 7 May.
Next year's event falls on 4 and 5 May, something organiser Stephen is very excited about.
"As next year's event falls on May 4th, it will be Star Wars steampunk themed!"
Watch this drone footage, taken by Tomos Fearn on Sunday, 7 May, to get a flavour of the event.