Steampunk Wales returns to Gwynedd this spring.
The steampunk weekend will return to the iconic location of Portmeirion, star of the television shows The Village and The Prisoner.
“This is the perfect setting for a social event for steampunkers from far and wide,” said organiser Stephen Fearn.
“Come and join us for the weekend of promenading and socialising, with the odd bit of spontaneous teapot racing and tea duelling!”
Steampunk Portmeirion is on Saturday, 4 and Sunday, 5 May.
Steampunk Wales' group photograph from last year (Suzanne Fearn)