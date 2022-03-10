Step back through history with Meirionnydd Ramblers

Meirionnydd Ramblers undertake a figure-of-eight walk above Llanegryn on Tuesday, 15 March.

Rising above the village of Llanegryn is Allt Llwyd, on top of which there are the remains of a burial or ritual monument believed to date from the Early Bronze Age (2000-1500 BC).

Although all that can now be seen is a circle of stones, on a clear day it provides a wonderful 360-degree viewpoint from which you can see the Llŷn Peninsula; Cader Idris and the Plynlimon Hills.

This will be the highest point of the walk at just under 1,300 feet but in total this nine-mile walk will involve an ascent of nearly 2,000 feet with a traverse up and down the surrounding area on tracks; field paths and minor roads.

The going underfoot is generally good but after rain some parts can be boggy. A good pace shall need to be maintained throughout the walk which, although graded moderate, some may regard as challenging in places.

The later stages of the walk pass the ruins of Hafotty, whose name reminds us that it was a summer pasture for sheep or cattle. The original house may date from the late-sixteenth century and the remains of its cruck frame can still be seen, as can a small forge.

This would have been powered by a horse going round and round on a raised platform which also exists as an archaeological feature.

You can book your place by phoning the leader Gill on 01654 712747.