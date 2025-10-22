An update on the “Day Opportunities” care model in Powys which was implemented in August, led to the closure of a centre in Llanidloes, and has been the subject of much criticism was discussed by councillors in a secret session today.
On 22 October, Powys County Council’s Health and Care scrutiny committee received an update report on “Day Opportunities” which is the new model of day care that has been rolled out in the county.
The service reorganisation is seen as a move away from the day care centre-based services in the county.
But the model has already run into problems with protests and the threat of legal action being taken against the council over its decision to close the Sylfaen day centre in Llanidloes as part of the reorganisation..
The whole process around “Day Opportunities” has also been shrouded in secrecy with the Cabinet taking the decision to move to the new delivery model in confidential session last May.
Ahead of that decision the Health and Care scrutiny committee looked at the proposal in confidential session in April.
The new model, according to the council, will be: “flexible, focussed on increasing independence, resilience and community connectedness.”
It is expected to deliver a tiered approach to support that will give the service user “preventative, personalised and specialist” support.
Committee Chairwoman, Cllr Amanda Jenner asked why the update had to be given behind closed doors.
Cllr Jenner said: “Can we be given some explanation on the nature of why this is requested to be in confidential session?
“It would be really helpful if you could set out the reasoning for that.”
Cllr Jenner added that the issues around “Day Opportunities” need to be as “transparent as possible” for the Powys public.
Adult Social Care portfolio holder Cllr Pete Roberts said: “We believe the information we’re sharing with you today should be in a private session for a number of reasons.
“Firstly, it deals with a very small number of providers. and relatively small number of users.
“So there is a distinct risk of identification, either directly or during conversation, via jigsaw, which would breach the confidentiality of those users.”
The second reason is that potential job losses are part of the reorganisation.
Cllr Roberts said: “Information we’re sharing with you in part, relates to a process of change within the staffing structures of the authority and may contain information, again, directly or during conversation that members of staff who may be directly impacted have not received as part of the process.
“So, we’re very concerned that in taking this in public we may actually prejudice the rights of those individuals under employment law.”
Cllr Roberts added that he was unhappy with having to go into confidential session and hoped in the future reports could be “split” so that discussion on policy could be public and discussion on implementation to be in private.
The committee then moved to a vote and agreed to move the meeting into confidential session.
