BUS users are being encouraged to have their say on the future of the T5 coastal service.
Drop in meetings have been held to hear passengers’ views on a bus that runs between Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest which saw timetable changes that left some buses no longer serving New Quay and Aberporth throughout the day.
An online survey is open until 5 August, with people being encouraged to have their say.
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: "We had plenty of positive conversations with passengers telling us about their journey experiences and why they use the bus, but we also heard about some of the frustrations people have faced with the service.”