The Met Office has expanded a weather warning for strong winds this weekend to include all of the west coast of Wales.
Forecasters warn that Storm Amy, the first named storm of the season, is likely to bring disruption later on Friday and overnight into Saturday, with the worst hitting Scotland.
The initial warning, issued on Wednesday, only covered the Llyn Peninsula and as far south as Dyffryn Ardudwy.
The Met Office has today revised this and included all of the coast along Cardigan Bay.
The yellow warning for wind runs from 3pm on Friday until 11.59pm on Saturday.
The warning states: "Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.
"South to southwesterly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.
"Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts.
"The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible - this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period.
"The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes. Winds will ease for most parts through Saturday afternoon."
The storm could bring some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, power cuts and a loss of mobile phone coverage.
The Met Office also warns injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
People are being urged to check for loose items outside their home such as bins, trampolines and garden furniture and plan how you could secure them. I
The Met Office adds: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
