A weather warning remains in place across the UK today as Storm Isha continues to cause disruption.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which remains in place until lunchtime today.
Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel and utilities across the UK today, the Met Office said.
There could be damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Some roads and bridges may close, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
Another yellow warning for wind has been issued for tomorrow and Wednesday. The warning comes in at 4pm will be in force until 12pm on Wednesday.
Gwynedd photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies captured the image above yesterday (Sunday) of two lonely souls walking the prom at Barmouth as storm Isha batters the seafront. Do you have any storm images or videos to share? Email [email protected], or share them on our Facebook news page, Picture This or Video This Facebook groups.