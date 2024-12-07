Agencies in north Wales are working in partnership to protect communities during Storm Darragh.
Although the Red Warning for high winds has now ended, an Amber Warning remains in place until 9pm, meaning severe weather conditions are expected to continue.
There is widespread surface water and localised flooding, with numerous road closures across the region - including trunk roads and smaller routes. Fallen trees and debris are adding to the disruption.
Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “Public safety continues to be our priority. Responders are experiencing significant demand, so please avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advice.
“We strongly urge all drivers to avoid attempting to drive through any floodwater. Stranded vehicles not only divert vital emergency resources away from critical incidents but can also worsen flooding in nearby properties, causing unnecessary damage and risk.
“I am grateful to residents and our multi-agency colleagues across the region for their cooperation and tireless efforts during this challenging time.”
North Wales Police reported problems earlier with the B4413.
The police added: “Emergency services, local councils, and Natural Resources Wales are working together to coordinate responses.
“Travel disruption is significant. Stay updated through trusted channels.
“Support is in place for vulnerable residents.
“Avoid travel if possible, and monitor updates regularly.”