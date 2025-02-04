A book has been launched to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Lluest Horse and Pony Trust.
‘Ginny's Story of the Lluest Horse and Pony Trust’ by Ginny Hajdukiewicz tells the story of her tragically short life and why she created the trust.
At 23 Ginny, achieved her ambition to have her own riding centre, moving to Wales in 1982 with her ‘misfit’ horses, setting up Lluest Trekking Centre in the Cambrian Mountains.
Concerned about the welfare of horses and ponies, she formed The Lluest Horse and Pony Trust in 1985 at Llanddeusant near Aberystwyth, before moving to its present home in Llangadog.
For 40 years the Trust has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed nearly 500 equines, and will always step in when a horse or pony needs help. It is funded entirely on donations, with a very small team of dedicated staff and volunteers.
Ginny often wrote about her life and work – sometimes on scraps of paper. Her lively accounts collected in the book feature not only her horses and ponies, but also her beloved dogs, cats, chickens, Herbie the crow and, of course, many people she met over her short life; Ginny lost her battle with cancer at 38.
Ginny’s writings have been collected and edited, with an introduction and additional material, by Barbara Metcalfe and Stella Gratrix. The book features photos from Ginny and the families who joined her on hacks, took riding lessons, or volunteered at the Trust.
“Ginny had a way of attracting people to her and pulling them along with passion and enthusiasm,” said Barbara.
“As a young mum, I loved hanging out with her and the horses, mucking out, taking her to collect feed, listening to her tales and sharing her hopes and dreams. She was a force of nature, and I still miss and think about her often.”
Have a box of tissues ready and prepare to laugh and cry as you read.
Ginny would be proud the trust continues its work, rescuing and rehabilitating horses, ponies and donkeys, and celebrating its 40th year in 2025.
To buy ‘Ginny's Story of the Lluest Horse and Pony Trust’ visit: https://www.feedaread.com/books/Ginnys-Story-of-the-Lluest-Horse-and-Pony-Trust-9781803029870.aspx or Amazon.
All proceeds from the the book go to the trust to help continue its vital work – as Ginny would have wished.