Proposals by the Home Office to use a popular hotel to house a large number of asylum seekers took another twist today, with Carmarthenshire County Council commencing legal proceedings against the move.
There has been concern and frustration among residents in Furnace, Llanelli and from Carmarthenshire Council about the proposed use of Stradey Park Hotel for a large number of asylum seekers – and what they feel has been a lack of Home Office engagement.
In light of the recent shocking development that the staff at the hotel are facing redundancy from July 10, Carmarthenshire County Council said it was taking measures to support the hotel staff through this period of uncertainty and to assist them.
The council issued a statement last month saying it had received written confirmation from the Home Office, following repeated attempts, of its plan to accommodate asylum seekers at the hotel from July onwards.
Now today (July 4) a statement from Cllr. Darren Price, Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, reveals that a court hearing will take place this week.
“Carmarthenshire County Council have commenced legal proceedings against Gryphon Leisure Limited, Sterling Woodrow Limited, Clearsprings Ready Homes Limited, Robert Horwood and Gareth Street regarding the material change of use without planning permission of the Stradey Park Hotel, Llanelli,” said a statement from Cllr Price.
“The case has been listed for a hearing on Friday, July 7 at the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London.
“The Council is unable to make further comment at this time due to the need to respect the legal process that is underway,” he added.