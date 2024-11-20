Abbey Consols closed in 1913, and the men, women and children who worked in this and in other metal mines in Ceredigion, are no longer living. While other mines in the county are better documented and researched, comparatively little is known about this mine or the people who worked there. Therefore, Strata Florida would like to speak to the descendants of these mining-farming families to collect memories, stories, letters, diaries or photographs that have been handed down to them.