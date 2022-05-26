Street food festival returns to Aberystwyth this summer

The Aberystwyth Street Food Festival is returning to the town this summer, after a two-year hiatus ( Street Food Warehouse )

A street food festival is returning to the streets of Aberystwyth this summer after three years.

Aberystwyth Street Food Festival, organised by the Street Food Warehouse, is returning to the town after not being held for three years due to Covid-19.

The festival is taking place from 22 to 24 July 2022, from 11am to 11pm, in Aberystwyth Marina (SY23 1AS).

Organisers said they have “scoured the country” to bring the best street food from all over Wales, and the festival has already announced some of their food traders for this years event. This includes The Spanish Buffet with their paella dishes, wood-fired pizzas from Amore Pizza Amore, and “melt in your mouth” halloumi fries from Clark’s Kitchen.

You can find out more as local and national vendors are announced over the coming weeks via their social media channels @aberystwythstreetfoodfestival @streetfoodwarehouse.

The festival is free, but tickets need to be ordered in advance. You will be able tog et tickets closer to the date, but organisers said this will save time. They are also offering VIP loyalty cards, which will provide a range of special offers and discounts, including 10 percent off drinks at the bar.

Tickets can be found here https://streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk/aberystwyth/.

Organisers of the event said: “With a deliciously diverse range of luxurious street food, the festival looks set to fill the hungry residents of Aberystwyth with some of the tastiest street food the UK has to offer!

“It’s been a long two years of cancelled events and disappointment, but this has only fueled the fire for the organisers, Street Food Warehouse, to make sure that this year’s event will be the most finger-licking, mouth-watering, lip-smacking food festival that West Wales has experienced!

“The entire weekend is set to be a foodie’s heaven, with the likes of Fire & Flank bringing their award winning, succulent steak dishes to the festival.”

They added: “All you have to do to attend is grab a ticket and look forward to tasting street food’s finest culinary dishes. From fluffy Napoletana style pizzas, to hearty, authentic paella, Aberystwyth Street Food Festival really does have everyone covered.

“With no two traders at the festival serving the same cuisine, the variety really will be second to none. Whether you’re a steak lover or looking for a vegan feast, you’ll find plenty of choice to gauge your appetite.

“The organisers at Street Food Warehouse are committed to ensuring all allergies and dietary requirements are taken seriously, so whether you’re allergic to shellfish or looking for a gluten free meal, don’t stress - they’ve got you covered.

“Are sweet treats more your thing? Pig out on belgium milk chocolate, caramel fudge and honeycomb donut stacks from the Little Donut Deli. We won’t tell if you don’t!

“Wondering how you’ll wash down all the delicious street food? Fear not, as this year the event is joined by a brand new sponsor, Freedom Brewery, who will be providing refreshing beers to help those tacos go down swimmingly.

“Not a fan of beer? No problem. Pop Up Bar Hire Co will be providing all the refreshments you’ll need, from prosecco all the way to tantalising Tiki Mai Tai’s.