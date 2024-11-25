A charity Strictly Come Dancing event has raised an incredible £17,000 for Mynach Primary School.
Over six weeks, five pairs of dancers—including parents, staff, and friends of the community—dedicated themselves to learning four challenging dance styles: the jive, waltz, country, and Scottish highland dance.
This impressive achievement was made possible thanks to the exceptional guidance of choreographer and teacher Anna ap Robert.
Anna’s dedication and talent have been instrumental in raising over £100,000 for charities in the past decade.
The ten dancers—Stuart and Mared, Prys and Mari, Osian and Rhiannon, Emma and Karl, and Stephen and Phylis (Rhodri)—worked tirelessly to perfect their routines. Their efforts were put to the dance floor in a fantastic evening at the Pontrhydfendigaid Pavilion, where 300 enthusiastic guests gathered to cheer them on.
The evening was led by Geraint Lloyd, the compere, who kept everyone in line and ensured the event flowed with complete ease and professionalism. The night was a resounding success, with judges Nia Jones, Sara Davies, and Daniel Rees and Iestyn Leyshon awarding numerous perfect 10s.
The atmosphere was electric, filled with laughter, cheers, and applause as the community came together to support this beloved school.
The two lucky couples that made it to the final were Mari Davies & Prys Lewis, and Rhiannon Carruthers & Osian James.
Headteacher, Joyce George, said: “The final showdown featured an exhilarating jive, with both pairs delivering outstanding performances that had the audience on the edge of their seats.
“It was an incredibly close competition, but ultimately, the winners of Strictly Mynach 2024 were Rhiannon Carruthers and Osian James.
“What a dance-off it was! Their energy, precision, and charisma brought the house down and earned them the title.
“A special thank you goes to the PTA committee, especially Teleri Lewis, for their hard work in organising the event and securing auction items. The lively auction, led by Daniel Rees, added to the evening's excitement and fundraising success.
“The success of our Strictly Evening fundraiser would not have been possible without the incredible generosity of our sponsors. Their invaluable support has truly made a difference, helping us raise an impressive total on the night.
“A heartfelt thank you goes to Alun Davies, our main sponsor for the evening and to all the evenings sponsors. We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to the main sponsors of our dancers.”
The Stricty event was sponsored by Bythynnod Pengwerydd Cottages, Halfway Inn, Will Davey Electrical, Cartrefi AJ Homes, Four Seasons Hotel and Restaurant, JM Lewis a’i Feibion, Hafod Hoel, Rainbow Radios, Seidr Pisgah Chi Cider and Pantmawr Wigwams
Miss George added: “Thanks to the collective effort of the dancers, organisers, school staff, and the wider community, this event not only provided an unforgettable experience but also made a significant contribution to the future of Mynach Primary School—a small school with a big heart.
“Thank you to everyone who supported this memorable event and ensured its success. Together, we’ve made a lasting impact.”