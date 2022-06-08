Strike action will bring railway services in Wales to a standstill

Although not in dispute with the RMT, strike action will severely disrupt Transport for Wales services ( Transport for Wales )

STRIKE action by railway workers across the UK will bring most of the Welsh network to a standstill later this month.

Transport for Wales is not in dispute with the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT), who announced the strike action earlier this week, but the planned action on Tuesday, 21 June, Thursday, 23 June and Saturday, 25 June, will significantly disrupt services in Wales.

The RMT says over 50,000 railway workers will walk out as part of three days of national strike action, making it the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

Transport for Wales says that the action will significantly disrupt its network with the majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network, which includes the lines between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury and Machynlleth to Pwllheli, will be suspended.

The only exception will be on the Core Valley Lines north of Radyr in south Wales.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales added: “There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action.

“We will release more information as soon as possible.

“Customers with existing tickets for travel from Monday 20 June to Sunday 26 June can use those tickets anytime between now and the 20.

“Alternatively, customers may claim a full refund by contacting [email protected]

In the meantime, we are suspending sales of Advance tickets for the first three strike dates to minimise the number of people disrupted. Customers should continue to check our website, and the websites of other operators, for updates.”

Announcing the strike action earlier this week, the RMT said: “Network Rail and the train operating companies have subjected their staff to multiyear pay freezes and plan to cut thousands of jobs which will make the railways unsafe.

“Despite intense talks with the rail bosses, RMT has not been able to secure a pay proposal nor a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies. “In a separate dispute over pensions and job losses, London Underground RMT members will take strike action on June 21st.”

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, added: “Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising.

“Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

“Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.