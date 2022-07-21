Strikes to bring disruption to railway services in Wales next week

No services will run next Wednesday due to industrial action ( Cambrian News )

RAIL services on the Cambrian Line will be suspended on Wednesday next week as strikes across the country impact the network across Wales.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced strike action will take place on Wednesday 27 July, and train drivers’ union, ASLEF, has announced its members will strike on Saturday 30 July.

Transport for Wales is not involved in either dispute but its services will be affected, particularly on the 27 July, when the majority of services on the Wales and Borders network will be suspended.

On Wednesday, 27 July, the majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended as a result of the dispute between RMT and Network Rail, which means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The only services operating will be a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Due to the shift patterns of Network Rail’s signallers and the significant challenges moving trains and crew to operate between strike days there is likely to be disruption on Thursday, 28 July, as well.

Customers are urged to check their journey before they travel. Online journey planners will be updated between two and four days before the first strike day.

On the Wales and cross border services, which includes Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury and the Cambrian Coast line, no trains will run before 7am on all Wales and cross border services on the Thursday.

Services are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

TfW will be running a full timetable on Saturday, 30 July, but services are likely be impacted by strike action at other train operating companies. This could result in short-notice cancellations and changes.

There is also a warning that the Shrewsbury - Birmingham line is expected to be very busy with the Commonwealth Games taking place and no services being operated by West Midlands Trains. Passengers are advised not to travel unless necessary.

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel on Wednesday 27 July and Saturday 30 July can use those tickets anytime between Tuesday 26 July and Tuesday 2 August.

Customers are encouraged to avoid travelling on Friday 29 July and Sunday 31 July as services are expected to be extremely busy.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.