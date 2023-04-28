Students from Aberystwyth and Newtown held a fundraising event in Tywyn last Saturday to raise money for Mind Aberystwyth.
Out of Mind featuring Chris Pomeroy and The Magic Lantern House Band took place at the cinema of the same name tomorrow.The evening began with a short film made by Penglais School, Aberystwyth student, Charlie Hopkins, covering the theme of the evening - mental health awareness.
Raffle tickets were sold to raise funds, which are still being counted, and the students would like to encourage everyone to donate to MIND online if they can.