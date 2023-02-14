A student has appealed to Aberystwyth residents to donate to her Turkey earthquake appeal.
Turkish PhD candidate at Aberystwyth University, Kardelen Oya Temiz, started an online fundraising page last week in an attempt to raise at least £2,000.
And today (14 February) she will also set up stalls on campus offering cakes, Turkish food and drinks in return for donations.
They will be set up at the arts centre, the Hugh Owen Library, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) building and the Visualisation Centre.
She has friends living near the epicentre of last Monday’s high-magnitude earthquake that has ravaged large parts of Turkey and western Syria, sending tremors and aftershocks across the region.
The death toll across both Syria and Turkey has surpassed 37,000, authorities say.
She wrote: “To my family and friends who live in the UK... I am so sorry for crying to help my country.
“I am raising money for people in Turkey affected by two devastating earthquakes.
“The regions in Turkey and Syria that have been affected by the earthquakes, are home to 15 million ordinary people who do not have access to many resources.
“As seen in the news the earthquake has destroyed homes, hospitals, and all infrastructure.
“In this difficult time, we are reaching out to ask for your support. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us provide much-needed aid to those affected by the earthquake.
“Your generosity will help provide shelter, food and any medical supplies that are much needed for the people of Turkey.
“Your donation will make a significant difference in the lives of victims.”
The animal breeding and geneticist student said she would donate the money to Turkish charity AHBAP.