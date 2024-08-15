Year 13 students at Machynlleth’s Ysgol Bro Hyddgen are celebrating as they receive their fantastic A Level and Vocational subject results.
Headteacher Mr Dafydd Jones said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to celebrate these wonderful results with Year 13 students.
“As a year group they have shown great determination and resilience along their educational journey, and this year we have been very proud to have a group who have been such positive role-models to younger peers across the school.
“We have a group of students here who have shown excellent leadership skills during their time in the sixth form; I commend them fully for this, and wish them all well to the future.
“I’m very grateful to the students for their conscientious hard work, to the staff at the school for their guidance and high standards, and also to the parents for their continued support.”
The school said it had seen some stunning achievements across the year group with 35% achieving A*, 43.5% receiving A*-A grades and 83% achieving A*-C grades. In contrast with the national trend 90% of the Ysgol Bro Hyddgen students are university bound. Students studying vocational courses also achieved strong results. Indeed, we are thrilled to see students succeed so well across the range of abilities and in such a diverse range of subjects and qualifications. This is a reflection of excellent teaching and the obvious advantages of small class sizes.
Many of their learners are now destined to be studying a wide range of subjects in the best universities in the country including Russell Group universities. Students have achieved places on various high achieving courses including Hanna Penrhyn Jones (who will go to Glasgow University to read Geography – 3A* and 1 B), Emma Fletcher (Cardiff University - English Literature and Creative Writing – A*, A, B and D), Enlli Phillips (Bangor University – Product Design – 3A*, 1 Distinction), Efa Bleddyn Jones (Cardiff Metropolitan University - Speech and Language Therapy – 2A* and 2A), Tilly Jones (Liverpool University – International Business – 2B, C, E), Shaylie Brown (Liverpool John Moores - Forensic Science A, 2B and Distinction*), Osian Petts (Swansea University – Aerospace Engineering – B, 2C) Bethan Byrne (Aberystwyth - Psychology with Counselling A*, 3B), Lisa Fychan (Aberystwyth - Animal Science – A*, A, B, C) and Osian Pennant Jones (Aberystwyth - Agriculture and Business Management – A, 2B and Distinction). It is also very pleasing to note that Efa, Lisa and Osian Pennant had achieved unconditional offers on application prior to sitting their external examinations.
All the students who applied to university have now had their places confirmed – nearly all of these being at their first-choice universities. It is pleasing also to note that Iestyn Evans has very recently secured an apprenticeship with Network Rail following achieving A, B and 2 Distinctions.
Mrs Cathryn Lloyd Williams, leader of the sixth form, said proudly: “We are incredibly proud of all these individual successes, and how our pupils have developed during their time at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen. Our sixth form pupils have contributed so positively both in the school and wider community during these past two years. We are delighted that all students have already secured their places at university, in other training or employment – for which applications are hugely competitive. I wish our students well for the future and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”
Efa Bleddyn (Cardiff Metropolitan University to read Language and Speech Therapy) said: “I cannot say thank you enough for all the fabulous and constructive support and guidance I have received from my teachers at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.”
Enlli Phillips (Bangor University to read Product Design) said: “I’m really pleased with my results which reflects a mixture of hard work and the incredible support of my teachers.”
Hanna Penrhyn Jones (Glasgow University to read Geography following a gap year doing charity work in Kenya) said: “I am over the moon with my results, which would not have been achieved without the dedication and support of my teachers.”
Osian Petts (Swansea University to read Aerospace Engineering) said: “I am so grateful for the support and for the patience of the teachers which has enabled me to achieve a place on my first choice of course and university.”
Bethan Byrne (Aberystwyth to read Psychology) said: “I can’t believe my results and my time at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen is over. The work has been challenging, and I’m so very proud of what I have achieved. The support of my teachers, friends and family has been central to today’s achievement – I’m so grateful to everyone.”
Lisa Fychan (Aberystwyth University to read Animal Science) said: “I have enjoyed and appreciated my time at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen immensely.”
Tilly Jones (Liverpool University to read International Business) said: “I’m so proud of myself and what I have achieved at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.”
Shaylie Brown (Liverpool John Moores University to read Forensic Science) said: “Thank you for all the amazing oppor2tunities and support I’ve been offered whilst at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen; it’s been a blast.
Osian Pennant Jones (Aberystwyth University to read Agriculture and Business) said: “I’m so grateful for all the support from my teachers during my time at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.”
Owen Fisk (Manchester Metropolitan University to read Football Coaching) said: “I’m buzzing this morning and so proud of myself for reaching my goal of achieving a place on my first university choice. Thanks to my teachers and sixth form leaders for supporting me throughout my time in Ysgol Bro Hyddgen’s sixth form.”