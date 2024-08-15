Mrs Cathryn Lloyd Williams, leader of the sixth form, said proudly: “We are incredibly proud of all these individual successes, and how our pupils have developed during their time at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen. Our sixth form pupils have contributed so positively both in the school and wider community during these past two years. We are delighted that all students have already secured their places at university, in other training or employment – for which applications are hugely competitive. I wish our students well for the future and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”