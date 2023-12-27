Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor A-level students were selected for The Young Writer’s course at Tŷ Newydd, near Criccieth.
Lydia Matulla and Osian Thomas, both from Pwllheli and Eluned Lane from Penrhyndeudraeth honed their skills at the creative writing centre in Llanystumdwy.
The course was led by poet Vicky Morris, who grew up in Abergele, and Russ Litten, who has written for TV, film, radio and stage.
Lydia, Osian and Eluned spent the weekend exploring their skills and learning new techniques to improve their work.
After returning to college they held a class takeover, passing on what they’d learned to classmates.
They also shared their experiences at a meeting of Pwllheli Rotary Club, who had paid for the three second-year students to attend.
Osian said: “The Young Writer’s course opened my eyes to new ways of approaching writing, giving me a confidence boost in my own work.
“Tŷ Newydd has a relaxed atmosphere which really encouraged me to write freely – whether in the house itself, the garden or my own room for the week.
“The staff were lovely and both tutors were always there to help.
“Thanks to Pwllheli Rotary Club, I had a fantastic time, learning new skills and ways to appreciate literature, something I feel helped me massively in my subject. Not to mention the great food from chef Tony!”
The Rotary Club has sponsored a weekend writing course for Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor learners for more than a decade.
Money raised every year from Fflôt Sion Corn (Santa’s Float) is used to support young people in the area. It is hoped that this collaboration will continue next year.
Fflôt Sion Corn will be touring Pen Llŷn in the run-up to Christmas. Details can be found on Pwllheli Rotary Club’s Facebook page.