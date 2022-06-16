Students jet off to Tribeca Film Festival in New York

Students from the departments of Theatre, Film and Television studies due to attend this year’s festival in New York

FOUR students from Aberystwyth University are being given the opportunity to attend one of the world’s biggest film festivals in New York.

Students Sam Aitken, Tom Bow, Molly Clarke and Tayjib Kerstan won the chance to attend Tribeca Film Festival which takes place from 8 to 19 June.

Thanks to the Aber Fund, a giving programme which welcomes donations from alumni, parents, staff and friends of the university to support projects which enrich student experience and development, the students will receive return flights, accommodation in New York, and a festival delegate pass which gives them access to screenings, events, filmmaker’s lounges and VIP areas.

The festival was established in 2002 by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal; the hope was help to revitalise downtown Manhattan following the 9/11 attacks.

Since then, the festival has grown into a staple in the film festival calendar, welcoming filmmakers and guests from across the world.

Tom Bow, former pupil of Ysgol Henry Richard, Tregaron is now in the second year of his Film and Television Studies degree and is amazed to be able to attend the festival. He said: “Being able to have the chance to go to Tribeca is incredible.

“I feel like the luckiest guy in the world. I am really looking forward to making connections and being around people who love the same thing I do, and also to seeing films for the first time in New York City.”

Dr Greg Bevan and Dr Kate Woodward will accompany the students at Tribeca, Dr Bevan said: “It is fantastic that thanks to the generosity of the University’s alumni community, we are able to offer our students this wonderful chance to mingle with some of the most influential names in the world of film and cinema, and benefit from the many learning opportunities it will bring.”