Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor students have paid tribute to “kind and caring” lecturer Rhodri Scott, raising more than £1,300 for Cancer Research Wales.
First-year learners on the Level 3 sport course at Pwllheli raised the money with a sponsored walk, walking over 16 miles along the coastal path from Pwllheli to Porth Neigwl.
Their JustGiving page has raised £1,369 in honour of Rhodri, who passed away in March. You can still donate at www.justgiving.com/page/ana-lois-1717754353993.
The page states: “Rhodri lost the battle after a few months of fighting cancer. We as a college were heartbroken to hear the awful news.
“He was an amazing teacher and never failed to put a smile on anyone's face, even on bad days. We are raising money in his name.”
Sport lecturer and friend Gwyn Parry Jones said: “Rhodri was a very kind and caring person and was loved by staff and students alike. He was a family man as well as a keen sports person, recently enjoying his golf and fishing.
“We have done the walk for a couple of years, but I think the fact we were doing it in memory of Rhodri made the students more motivated; everyone played their part organising it.”