Motor vehicle students at Coleg Ceredigion are currently working on a 1972 Triumph vehicle which will be making its way around Wales during half term to raise funds for Skanda Vale Hospice.
Coleg Ceredigion motor vehicle engineering tutor, Paul Bashford, will be setting off on the journey during half-term but before this, the group welcomed Sister Ally from the hospice, who explained the charity’s work and had a tour of the college’s motor vehicle facilities.
Sister Ally also cares for Paul’s stepfather, a former farmer who has motor neurone disease (MND) and uses the hospice for respite and also attends day care once a week with Paul’s mum.
Coleg Ceredigion motor vehicle lecturer, Paul Bashford said: “I promised my students that we would work on a project, so as a classic car enthusiast, I bought a 1972 Triumph, knowing it would need quite a bit of work.
“It made sense to combine this project into a fundraising event with the care that my stepdad is receiving because it has made such a huge difference to his life, his family and to his mental health.
“From a teaching standpoint, the project has also allowed students to develop their diagnostic skills and general mechanical skills.
“The Triumph is entirely mechanical with only the simplest electrical systems and these systems are covered in theory classes, but they rarely have the opportunity to actually see and work on these technologies.
“By physically setting these systems that are normally computerised they can see how incorrect settings affect the way an engine runs. Servicing an engine, assessing the condition of brakes and suspension systems are all part of their assessed tasks and all of which have been part of this project.
“I’m hoping that people will support us and help us to fundraise because the hospice really does do incredible work and it’s run with holistic and person-centred care by a fantastic group of people who have made a real difference to my stepfather’s care and his own approach to his illness.”
To support the students, visit their fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/triumph