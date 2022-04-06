Students set up new film festival for Aber

A NEW local film festival is looking for submissions ahead of its debut event.

The Tonnau Short Film Festival is a newly established filmmaking event hoping to debut this year. The festival, established by a group of Aberystwyth University students aims to host a number of short films at its event in early May.

Taking place at Aberystwyth Art Centre and Star of the Sea in Borth, the festival is currently looking for submissions.

The theme of ‘New Beginnings’ is the focus of the exhibition and the festival’s website says:

“New Beginnings may refer to shifts in ecological thinking, new landscapes and connections to place or more radical and utopian notions of social change.”

The festival’s organisers explain that submissions from all are welcome, Welsh language content is invited and will be screened by Welsh language speakers.

Submissions should be no longer than 20 minutes, any film created after January 01, 2020 is eligible.

The festival will offer non-monetary prizes to its winning entrants for outstanding entries.