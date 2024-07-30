The rare Amazonian Painted Beauty butterfly can be seen for the first time at an Aberystwyth Butterfly House.
The striking butterfly farmed in Ecuador can now be viewed in UK Butterfly Houses for the first time this summer.
The small insect hailing from Brazil, Ecuador and Peru displays bold primary colours on its wings with both yellow and blue varieties, outlined with black and feature of pink on their wings.
The yellow variety matches its wings with a pink body.
Neil Gale, manager at Magic of Life Butterfly House in Cwm Rheidol where the new species can now be seen, said: “The scientific name Batesia hypochlora commemorates the Victorian naturalist Henry Bates who described Batesian mimicry where edible butterflies avoid predation by having similar colour patterns to toxic ones.”
The Painted Beauty is 80-95mm wide, so keep your eyes peeled when visiting the Magic of Life outside of Aberystwyth.
The Magic of Life Butterfly House is open seven days a week 10am-5pm, featuring a cafe, garden and over 100 species of butterflies in their butterfly house plus insects including mantids, beetles, giant caterpillars and stick insects.
The centre is also home to a tropical coral reef display and Bumblebee Dart Frogs.