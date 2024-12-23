The owner of Palé Hall completed a notable treble when three of his racehorses raced to victory.
Anthony Cooper-Barney, owner of the five star hall at Llandderfel, near Bala, owns four racehorses trained by Nicky Henderson.
The successful run of results started when Jingko Blue was a 11/4 winner by nine and a half lengths in the Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Uttoxer with jockey Nico de Boinville in the saddle.
Next up was De Tellers Fortune, an 8/1 winner by a neck in the Kirker Holidays Novices' Handicap Chase at Taunton with James Bowen on board.
The hat-trick was completed when de Boinville rode Jango Baie to a six-and-half-lengths victory at odds of 7/4 in the SSS Super Alloys Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.
Jango Baie beat the much fancied Caldwell Potter, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, into third place.
“It was a fantastic week of racing and just a shame that I didn’t put my money on the treble,” said Anthony, whose passions include horseracing, luxury cars and art collecting.
He and his wife, Donna, purchased Palé Hall earlier this year after falling in love with the country house hotel and surrounding area.