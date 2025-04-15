Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member with responsibility for Leisure, Customer Services, Culture and the Welsh Language, added: "A quiz is such a great way to create interest in subjects and the Dim Clem Sirol Quiz has stimulated so many pupils to take an interest in Wales, the past and present. Congratulations to everyone for taking part in the quiz and especially to Bro Teifi and Llwyn yr Eos."