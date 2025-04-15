Once again this year Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion organised the annual Cwis Dim Clem competition county round for Ceredigion Primary Schools.
15 primary schools competed enthusiastically in the county round of the quiz with Ysgol Bro Teifi taking first prize, Ysgol Aberaeron and Ysgol y Dderi coming second and Ysgol Rhydypennau coming third.
For the first time this year, the quiz was also held in the county's Transitional schools in order to help develop pupils’ confidence in Welsh. 5 schools competed with Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos coming first, Ysgol Bro Pedr coming second and Ysgol Cei Newydd coming third.
Ysgol Bro Teifi went on to compete in the Regional Round of the Quiz where they came fourth. One of the teachers said: "The children really enjoyed the quiz and have learnt many new facts about Wales.”
Hannah James, Cered's Development Officer, said: "It was great to see so many children competing again this year demonstrating such enthusiasm for Wales and the language. It was also great to be able to hold a quiz for Transitional schools in the county to help build their confidence in the Welsh language."
Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member with responsibility for Leisure, Customer Services, Culture and the Welsh Language, added: "A quiz is such a great way to create interest in subjects and the Dim Clem Sirol Quiz has stimulated so many pupils to take an interest in Wales, the past and present. Congratulations to everyone for taking part in the quiz and especially to Bro Teifi and Llwyn yr Eos."
Mentrau Iaith Cymru has been organising Cwis Dim Clem nationally for year 6 pupils in primary schools since 2021. The quiz is a huge success each year as pupils tackle questions based on music, geography and the history of Wales in a visible and dynamic format.