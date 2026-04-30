Dogs will once again be banned from walking beaches around Ceredigion from tomorrow, 1 May, as a summer restriction comes into effect.
Dogs are not allowed on a host of Ceredigion beaches between 1 May and 30 September.
The seasonal byelaw is designed to protect bathers and breaching the orders could land dog owners with a £500 fine.
These include Aberaeron south beach; Aberystwyth south beach; Aberystwyth north beach; Aberporth Dolwen beach; Borth (from the RNLI station to the cliffs); Clarach; New Quay (from Harbour beach to the RNLI Lifeboat Station); Llangrannog ( Nant Hawen and Pen Rhip cliff to the left); Mwnt; Penbryn (south of Nant Hoffnant) and Tresaith (from the southern part of the beach).
There are other orders in place all year round in Ceredigion which mean dogs must be kept on leads on Beach Parade in Aberaeron; Aberporth (along Ffordd Yr Odyn); along Aberystwyth promenade and most of the main streets; Borth High Street; Clarach; Glanmor Terrace in New Quay; B4321 in Llangrannog; Llanborth road in Penbryn and the beach road in Tresaith.
Beach dog ban
A full list of restrictions
From the 1st of May to the 30th of September:
Aberaeron (South beach)
Dogs are restricted between the Harbour Walls and the groyne to the south of Beach Parade
Aberystwyth (South Beach)
Dogs are restricted between the Castle Headland (northern limit) and the first groyne at the end of South Marine Terrace (southern limit)
Aberystwyth (North Beach)
Dogs are restricted between the north side of the Landing Stage, also known as the jetty, and the northern end of the beach at Craig Glais, more commonly known as Constitution Hill
Aberporth
Dogs are restricted from Dolwen Beach
Borth
Dogs are restricted from the Youth Hostel on the High Street south to RNLI station.
From the RNLI station to the cliffs beneath Cliff Road dogs are restricted as per the Public Spaces Protection Order.
Clarach
Dogs are restricted from the beach to the south of the river
Cei Newydd/ New Quay
Dogs are restricted from Harbour beach between the pier and Penpolion, the old harbour wall next to the RNLI Lifeboat Station
Llangrannog
Dogs are restricted from the beach between Nant Hawen and Pen Rhip cliff to the left
Mwnt
Dogs are restricted from the entire beach
Penbryn
Dogs are restricted from the beach area to the south of Nant Hoffnant
Tresaith
Dogs are restricted from the southern part of the beach between the access steps and Carreg-y-Ddafad cliff
Dogs must be kept on leads in the following areas:
Aberaeron
Ffordd y Traeth / Beach Parade
Aberporth
West from Maes y Felin along Ffordd Yr Odyn to the seashore at Dolwen Beach
Aberystwyth
North beach along the promenade extending from the Castle Headland to Constitution Hill (Craig Glais).
South Beach along the promenade extending from the Castle Headland southwards to the southern limit of the jetty at South Beach.
Most of the main streets of Aberystwyth Town
Borth
From the end of Cliff Road, along the High Street and extending north to the Youth Hostel.
Clarach
The beach access road from the junction at Llangorwen to the north of Clarach Beach.
The beach access road from its junction with the B4572 to the south of Clarach Beach.
Cei Newydd/
New Quay
Glanmor Terrace from its junction with High Terrace up to and including South John Street
Llangrannog
The B4321 road from The Ship public house in a westerly direction
Penbryn
The road from Llanborth to the seashore
Tresaith
Beach road from the junction down to the beach
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