Beach dog ban

A full list of restrictions

From the 1st of May to the 30th of September:

Aberaeron (South beach)

Dogs are restricted between the Harbour Walls and the groyne to the south of Beach Parade

Aberystwyth (South Beach)

Dogs are restricted between the Castle Headland (northern limit) and the first groyne at the end of South Marine Terrace (southern limit)

Aberystwyth (North Beach)

Dogs are restricted between the north side of the Landing Stage, also known as the jetty, and the northern end of the beach at Craig Glais, more commonly known as Constitution Hill

Aberporth

Dogs are restricted from Dolwen Beach

Borth

Dogs are restricted from the Youth Hostel on the High Street south to RNLI station.

From the RNLI station to the cliffs beneath Cliff Road dogs are restricted as per the Public Spaces Protection Order.

Clarach

Dogs are restricted from the beach to the south of the river

Cei Newydd/ New Quay

Dogs are restricted from Harbour beach between the pier and Penpolion, the old harbour wall next to the RNLI Lifeboat Station

Llangrannog

Dogs are restricted from the beach between Nant Hawen and Pen Rhip cliff to the left

Mwnt

Dogs are restricted from the entire beach

Penbryn

Dogs are restricted from the beach area to the south of Nant Hoffnant

Tresaith

Dogs are restricted from the southern part of the beach between the access steps and Carreg-y-Ddafad cliff

Dogs must be kept on leads in the following areas:

Aberaeron

Ffordd y Traeth / Beach Parade

Aberporth

West from Maes y Felin along Ffordd Yr Odyn to the seashore at Dolwen Beach

Aberystwyth

North beach along the promenade extending from the Castle Headland to Constitution Hill (Craig Glais).

South Beach along the promenade extending from the Castle Headland southwards to the southern limit of the jetty at South Beach.

Most of the main streets of Aberystwyth Town

Borth

From the end of Cliff Road, along the High Street and extending north to the Youth Hostel.

Clarach

The beach access road from the junction at Llangorwen to the north of Clarach Beach.

The beach access road from its junction with the B4572 to the south of Clarach Beach.

Cei Newydd/

New Quay

Glanmor Terrace from its junction with High Terrace up to and including South John Street

Llangrannog

The B4321 road from The Ship public house in a westerly direction

Penbryn

The road from Llanborth to the seashore

Tresaith

Beach road from the junction down to the beach