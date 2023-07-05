A SUMMER fair is to be held at Penglais School to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The school marks its half century this year, becoming Penglais in 1973.
To mark the milestone, the school is inviting the community to join them for a 50th Anniversary Summer Fair on Saturday, 15 July, from 12-3.30pm.
As part of the event, visitors will be able to take a nostalgic tour of the school and share old photographs.
If anyone has any photographs or memorabilia linked to the school from 1973 onward, they are asked to post it on the Penglais 50th Anniversary Facebook group, email the PTA team organising the fair on [email protected] or call the school directly on 01970 624811.