Thirty Ceredigion pupils took part in the Welsh Local Government Association’s (WLGA) Food and Fun Scheme at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos this summer.
The Food and Fun Scheme is a school-based education programme that provides food and nutrition education, physical activity, enrichment sessions and healthy meals free of charge to children and young people across Wales during the summer holidays.
Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos in Penparcau, which first piloted the scheme in 2019, in partnership with Ceredigion County Council and Public Health Wales, welcomed 30 children along with their families to the scheme during the summer.
The scheme ran for three weeks, offering an exciting timetable of activities and healthy meals to its participants.
At the end of every week, families had the opportunity to join their children at the school for a family lunch.
Pupils took part in activities such as football, pottery and painting.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion council cabinet member for schools, lifelong learning and skills, said: “I had the opportunity to visit the Food and Fun Scheme at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos during the summer and it was fantastic to see the children having so much fun and family lunch was also a success.”
Rebeca Davies and Rachel Cutler, food and fun co-ordinators, said: “It was great to be able to offer the scheme to some of the school’s year four, five and six pupils during the summer holiday.
“The summer holiday can often feel like a long time for children and therefore we saw the value in delivering this scheme to families. Pupils had the opportunity to learn new skills and gain new experiences.
“We’d like to thank Morrisons supermarket for making a donation towards the ‘bagiau bwyd’ and Plascrug Leisure Centre for providing family swim vouchers.”