The sun shone down and the crowds gathered for the sixth Aberdyfi Food Festival on Sunday, 20 August.
The festival, which took place on the old school playing field next to the railway station, ran from 10.30am until 4.30pm and was free to attend.
It featured cookery demonstrations by leading local chefs, as well as food and drink products from around Wales and the Borders.
Michelin-starred chef Nathan Davies, from SY23 in Aberystwyth, kicked off the demos at 11am.
Other local chefs, a barista, a cocktail maker and more also attended the festival, giving visitors the chance to sample and purchase a wide range of mainly Welsh artisan produce including seafood, award-winning cheeses, locally reared meat, Welsh cakes and bara brith, Snowdonia honey, artisan breads, preserves and jams, craft beers, award-winning wines and organic cider.
Festival spokesperson, Rhian Cooper, said everyone “had the most amazing day”. “The sun shone and the wind dropped and we had so many people attend our lovely festival.”