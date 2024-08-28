Over 30 stallholders took part in Aberdyfi’s seventh food festival on Sunday, 18 August.
It was an extremely successful event, with over 30 stalls selling artisan food and drink and five Welsh chefs in the demonstration marquee, championing the very best local food.
The organisers of Aberdyfi Food Festival are delighted with the success of this year’s event. A post on the festival’s Facebook page said: “Wow! What a day. Yet another amazing food festival! Thank you all for coming, to the chefs that gave wonderful demos, the brilliant musicians and of course the amazing stallholders.
“Huge thanks too to all the volunteers that gave up their time to help us.”
Nadine Roach from Kerryvale Vineyard was one of the festival’s stallholders. She said: “What a fabulous food festival again!
“Well done for organising and facilitating. We had a wonderful day with lots of great sales and feedback.”
Trevor Humphreys from PoshNosh Events, Dolgellau, said: “Another fantastic day; huge crowds of people, well organised as usual. You do a fantastic job year after year. Aberdyfi is lucky to have you!”
Becws, Aberystwyth, added: “Fab, fab, fab, day! Diolch yn fawr i chi gyd.”
Geoff Meredith, Morgansbrew, said: “Yet again one of the highlights of the food fair year.
“Great organised layout and the day was a great success.
Ruth and Andrew Davies, Cwmfarm, said: “It was amazing!
“Thank you so much for having us. We will be back!”
PCSO Gareth paid a visit to Aberdyfi food festival and thanked everyone who said hello.