A TEIFI supermarket has raised thousands for New Quay RNLI.
Newcastle Emlyn Co-op store presented members of the New Quay RNLI Fundraising Committee with a cheque for £3,500 and a hamper to be raffled at the New Quay RNLI Christmas Fayre on Saturday 2 December.
The Co-op Membership scheme gives a helping hand to the local community and the members’ scheme invites new members to nominate a local charity. The Newcastle Emlyn Co-op members had chosen New Quay RNLI as one of their charities.
On receiving the cheque Joanne Humphries, one of the members of New Quay RNLI Fundraising Group said, “We would like to thank Newcastle Emlyn’s Co-op staff and customers for their generation donation for New Quay Lifeboat Station and choosing us as one of the charities.”