An Aberystwyth supermarket has closed again today to allow investigations to take place.
This is the second time in seven days that Lidl has closed its doors to customers after 'rodent activity' led to the closure of the store for four days last week.
A spokesperson for Lidl said today that this closure was done 'voluntarily'.
The spokesperson said: "Our Aberystwyth store operates to very strict standards and our priority is to ensure that these high standards are maintained for customers. Whilst inspections last week confirmed no further evidence of activity and normal trading was able to resume, as a precaution we have voluntarily decided to close the store whilst some further investigations are carried out. We will keep the community updated on when it reopens." The Rheidol Retail Park supermarket first closed its doors last Monday. Customers were advised to travel to the nearest store in Newtown.
A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was placed on the front door of the supermarket then, stating that it must not be used for the purpose of any food business.
The notice, issued by Ceredigion County Council, said: “There is evidence of current rodent activity in the bakery and retail area including faecal matter and signs of gnawing.”
The supermarket reopened for trade last Thursday afternoon after the rodent issue was resolved.
A spokesperson said then that the store was closed due to evidence of a single pest gaining access to the store, and said they were "working with the council and specialist contractors to address this isolated issue".
A council spokesperson said: “Ceredigion council is working with Lidl to deal with an unfortunate rodent issue in the bakery section at their branch at the Rheidol Retail Park, Aberystwyth.
“In line with standard practice, a prohibition notice was served by our public protection officers which was lifted this afternoon following resolution of the issue.”