The spokesperson said: "Our Aberystwyth store operates to very strict standards and our priority is to ensure that these high standards are maintained for customers. Whilst inspections last week confirmed no further evidence of activity and normal trading was able to resume, as a precaution we have voluntarily decided to close the store whilst some further investigations are carried out. We will keep the community updated on when it reopens." The Rheidol Retail Park supermarket first closed its doors last Monday. Customers were advised to travel to the nearest store in Newtown.