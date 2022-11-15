Supermarket worker’s marathon effort in aid of Children in Need
A SUPERMARKET worker from the Llŷn has gone from never having run more than six miles two months ago to completing the virtual London Marathon to raise money for Children in Need.
Kate Jones a service section leader at Asda, Pwllheli, took up running three years ago to try to get fitter, but it was only after she secured a place in the marathon through Asda that she started to cover longer distances.
She said: “I was in training for three to four months, but 2 August was the first time I ran more than 10km, so I am really proud of myself.”
She was given the opportunity to raise money for Children in Need after spotting a notice looking for applications at work.
“I thought there was no way I could do it but that I might as well apply to give myself a little extra motivation as I’ve been on a fitness drive,” said Kate. “I thought there would be no way that I was picked ... but I was!”
The terrain around Pwllheli is much hillier than London, so Kate, 33, says she had to walk up a couple of hills but ran the rest of the way to complete her epic 26.2 mile race in a time of six hours and 16 minutes.
She was joined by ultra-marathon runner Gordon Hughes, and her friend Tracey Wadsworth, who ran the first 15 miles. Her parents, Andrea and Robert Jones, drove in their car so that Kate stayed hydrated throughout the run. Charlie, her King Charles Cavalier, even joined her for the last five miles!
Kate said: “My friends and family were there at the finishing line and held out a ribbon for me, which was brilliant.
“I’m hooked now! I’m hoping to take part in the Manchester Marathon next year and then hopefully run the London Marathon the year after. I’m also taking part in the Pen Lyn Ultra Marathon in July, when you have to cover 50 miles in 24 hours.
“I started by doing interval training and gradually stepped it up from there. I can’t believe how far I have come.”
Kate has raised £395 for BBC Children in Need so far and is applying for match funding from Asda to boost the amount raised.
Anyone who would like to sponsor her can do so online at https://virtualtcs londonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/kate-jones
Kate has worked at Asda, Pwllheli, for 15 years and says the support she’s had from colleagues and customers at work has been fantastic.
“Lots of people at work have sponsored me and everyone’s been saying well done to me when I’ve seen them. The support from everyone has been amazing.”
The store’s community champion Jo Scott, who cheered Kate on as she tackled the marathon, said everyone at the store is so proud of Kate.
