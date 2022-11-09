Supply shortages of Wales World Cup football kits
It is feared Aberystwyth residents won’t be able to buy adult sizes of the Wales World Cup football kits in JD Sports until the day of the team’s first game.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones Tweeted about shortages on Monday (7 November) after trying to purchase a kit in town.
She says the supply issues are a ‘clear own goal’ by sponsors JD Sports.
The Cambrian News contacted the sportswear firm after Ms Jones was told only small adult kits are available in store until 21 November – the day of Wales’ first match against the United States.
The tournament kicks off in Qatar the day before on Sunday 20 November.
A JD spokesperson said: “We have seen exceptionally strong demand for the Football Association of Wales kit as fans prepare for the World Cup.
“To supplement existing in-store stock, we will be making additional deliveries to all stores across Wales ahead of the World Cup starting.
“In the meantime, we encourage customers to visit our online store for our full current offering of the Welsh football range.
“JD is a proud sponsor of the FAW and wishes the team all success for the tournament.”
Ms Jones continued: “There’s obviously been a huge miscalculation by JD Sports of the demand by Welsh fans for the 2022 shirt.
“Only small adult shirts now seem to be available.
“There’s so much excitement by Welsh fans at getting to the world cup and it shouldn’t take a genius to work out that there’d be a demand for new shirts to commemorate this great achievement by Bale and the boys.
“This is a real shame and has been a clear own goal by all those responsible.”
The Cambrian News also contacted shirt manufacturers Adidas.
See below the FAW’s launch of the official World Cup anthem Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’.
The official World Cup anthem Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’
