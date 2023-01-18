At the last meeting of the Aberystwyth 50+ Forum in 2022, members heard from Ceredigion council's deputy director of social services.
Donna Pritchard, who is also the corporate lead officer, Porth Gofal (Ceredigion County Council), gave a very informative presentation about changes to the way individuals, families, communities and carers can receive help and support when they need it from the county council.
These changes were approved by the council in November 2021.
The services are no longer called social services but are now called Through Age and Wellbeing Services and are no longer divided into those for children and those for adults.
The aim is to work through from childhood onwards.
The new structures consist of four areas: Clic, providing online and telephone access; Porth Cymorth Cynnar, providing early help gateway services; Porth Gofal, providing help through-age targeted, short term care and support services; and Porth Gynnal, providing longer term, intensive services for individuals and families with complex needs.
Peter Skitt, county director and commissioner for Ceredigion for Hywel Dda University Health Board, accompanied Donna Pritchard to talk about collaborative working between the health board and the county council, now required by recent legislation.
Several forum members commented that it was long overdue and Peter Skitt agreed.
The question and answer session following the two guest speakers was lively and wide-ranging.
Members of the forum said they found the new structures in the council confusing and felt that the names, in Welsh only, were not at all helpful for English speakers.
One Welsh speaker commented that she did not think that they made a lot of sense in Welsh, either.
Donna acknowledged the need for better communication.
There were also questions about the lack of an adequate day centre in Aberystwyth, particularly for carers struggling with relatives with dementia.
Donna said there would be a review of day centre services in the new year.
Both guest speakers were then bombarded with a wide range of questions from the lack of care packages following discharge from hospital, integrated care centres, the nursing training recently set up in the university and the difficulties in recruiting both nurses and care workers, and many others.
The meeting overran its allotted time and could have gone on much longer but tea had been made (with refreshments provided by Tesco) and so a halt was eventually called.
Everyone agreed that it had been a very informative, interesting meeting.
The next forum meeting will be on Thursday, 26 January, at 2.30pm, in Plas Antaron, Southgate, when there will be a guest speaker talking about an issue relevant to older people. A warm welcome to anyone over 50 who would like to attend.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]