Survey reveals Aberystwyth one of worst performing places when it comes to knowing Highway Code
Since the UK Highway Code changed on 29 January, a new study of 2,000 UK drivers by Vertu Motors has revealed that more than 50 per cent cannot even identify one of the new Highway Code rules - Aberystwyth is one of the worst performing places.
Although 60 per cent of drivers know that the Highway Code was updated in 2022, less than a third (29per cent) have refreshed their knowledge of its rules. In fact, a staggering 44 per cent of drivers admitted that they have never refreshed their knowledge of the code since passing their driving test.
When it comes to the new rules that drivers are least familiar with, more than two-thirds (68 per cent) don’t know that traffic should give way when people are crossing or waiting to cross a junction.
Worryingly, only half of UK drivers know that 70mph is the national speed limit on the motorway and almost a quarter (23 per cent) admit to surpassing this speed in 2022. Furthermore, 64 per cent of motorists don’t know that they should give way to cyclists who are riding ahead on the road and not using a cycle lane. The new rule that drivers were most aware of is that they must give way to pedestrians and cyclists on a parallel crossing (50 per cent).
The new Highway Code states that drivers are prohibited from holding or using their handheld device for anything, even if the vehicle isn’t moving. While 41 per cent of respondents correctly identified this new rule, 15 per cent incorrectly believe motorists are allowed to check mobile notifications and alerts when driving.
The study shed light on motorists’ knowledge of well-established Highway Code rules, as only 38 per cent of drivers know to allow a two-second gap between themselves and the vehicle in front. The research also explored UK drivers’ attitudes towards the Highway Code. Offering insight into why so few drivers know the new rules, 45 per cent say it is difficult to stay up to date with the Highway Code. Despite this, 38 per cent of UK motorists say the code is essential for being a good driver.
According to the survey data, 43 per cent of Aberystwyth respondents stated that they have never refreshed their knowledge of the Highway Code, since passing their test. With a large number of respondents in Cambridge (41 per cent) and Portsmouth (41 per cent) also admitted they too have not refreshed their knowledge.
