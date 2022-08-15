Survey reveals Aberystwyth one of worst performing places when it comes to knowing Highway Code

Worryingly, only half of UK drivers know that 70mph is the national speed limit on the motorway and almost a quarter (23 per cent) admit to surpassing this speed in 2022. Furthermore, 64 per cent of motorists don’t know that they should give way to cyclists who are riding ahead on the road and not using a cycle lane. The new rule that drivers were most aware of is that they must give way to pedestrians and cyclists on a parallel crossing (50 per cent).