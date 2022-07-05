Sustainable farming Bill draws mixed response

A FLAGSHIP Bill aimed at enhancing sustainable farming in Wales has received a mixed reaction.­

The Bill announced by the Welsh Government last week aims to support the sustainable production of food, improve biodiversity and strengthen the rural economy.

Financial support will be provided for the work farmers do to meet the challenges of the climate and nature emergencies alongside the sustainable production of food.

A baseline payment will be made to farmers for undertaking a set of Universal Actions which can be delivered by farms across Wales and go above and beyond what is required by legislation.

Additional payment will be available for farmers who: manage and enhance habitats across at least 10 per cent of the farm, or creating new habitat features where existing habitat does not exist; ensure necessary biosecurity measures are in place to reduce risks of spreading disease; complete an annual benchmarking self-assessment to improve business performance; restore damaged peatlands; grow crops to reduce the amount of feed they buy in; establish new horticultural enterprises and support farmers who work together across catchments to improve water quality.

A decision on how the final scheme will look will not be made until further consultation on the detailed proposals and the economic analysis has been presented in 2023.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “The Sustainable Farming Scheme has been designed to support what our farmers do best which is sustainable farming and producing food in harmony with the environment. I want to see this scheme drastically improve our biodiversity and strengthen the Welsh farming sector.

“The climate and nature emergencies threaten the sustainability of agriculture and present the most serious risk to food security both globally and locally. We must respond to this if we are to ensure we have a sustainable and resilient agriculture sector for generations to come.”

Plaid Cymru’s rural affairs spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor MS was broadly supportive, but said more could be done to support them financially.

He added: “We share the concerns expressed about the potential loss of productive, good quality agricultural land for tree cover and about the practical feasibility of this proposal.”

The Farmers’ Union of Wales said the scheme was ‘on the right track’ but had concerns.

President Glyn Roberts said: “The proposal that 10 percent of all farms should comprise tree cover will be a major concern for many farmers for whom this would mean losing a large proportion of their productive land, and there are also concerns as to how this would impact on tenants.”