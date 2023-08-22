This photograph of a swan taking a stroll on a road in Gwynedd was taken earlier today.
Alison Statham, owner of Talybont Bed & Breakfast in Gwynedd, took the photograph, sharing it on Facebook with the caption, 'This is what a traffic jam looks like in Wales! Causing chaos!'
The swan is pictured here holding up a bus to Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Alison told the Cambrian News that "it was taken around lunchtime today and the swan was walking from the Premier Inn towards Minffordd".
She added: "It looked like a family of swans were on the water waiting. “My husband Phill got out, along with myself and the driver behind, and tried to shoo it over but it ran off towards Minffordd.“We’re not sure how it got back over...”