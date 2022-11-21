T. E. Ellis ready for Cymru’s World Cup opener
Monday 21st November 2022 4:42 pm
EDITOR, Mick O’Reilly was passing through Bala earlier today when he spotted the town’s statue to Thomas Edward Ellis adorned in Welsh attire.
Cymru kick off their World Cup campaign against the USA at 7pm this evening.
#ArBenYByd #Strongertogether
