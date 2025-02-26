A project which invites the public to snap images of Welsh coastal scenes is helping monitor beach changes due to storms, rising sea levels and human activities.
Various places across Wales have been chosen as ‘CoastSnap’ locations the length and breadth of Wales’ coastline.
According to the CoastSnap website it is an example of a “citizen science” project which “complements” the formal beach monitoring surveys that the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre undertake.
The project identifies a specific coastal view point and asks the public to take pictures by putting their smartphones into a placed mount.
The images can then be uploaded via a website link, QR code and through the use of a CoastSnap app.
The Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre then collates and processes the data.
The public can also view their images and others online, and check how many submissions of that specific view have been made and there is an interactive map showing the existing sites.
Among the chosen sites are mounts on Aberystwyth Bandstand, Borth, Clarach, two in Llangrannog, Llanon, New Quay, Tanybwlch, Tresaith, two in Criccieth, Traeth Penllech on the Llŷn Peninsula, Amroth, Broadhaven, Manorbier and Tenby north and south,
Coastsnap says: “Using a specialised technique known as ‘photogrammetry’ CoastSnap turns photos into valuable coastal data that is used by coastal scientists to understand and forecast how coastlines might change.
“Photogrammetry enables the position of the coastline to be pinpointed from your snaps to an accuracy similar to that of professional coastal survey teams.
“All we ask is that you take the photos at the same location by using one of our official CoastSnap camera cradles or a do-it-yourself adaptation, and record the precise photo time in the App.
“The more photos we have, the better our understanding becomes of how that coastline is changing over time.”