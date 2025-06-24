Join Cardigan’s Mwldan at 6pm on 12 July when local acts Dewin, FluX, Iestyn Gordon, Internet Fatigue, Jasmine Power, Lafant, Tap-Out and The Undercasts go head-to-head to win a slot on the Music Trail at Other Voices Cardigan in October.
The winner also receives recording time at Stiwdio Fflach Cymunedol and a professional development session provided by Community Music Wales.
These eight artists/bands will perform 20-minute sets in front of a live audience. An independent panel of judges will choose one Welsh language, and one English language winner at the end of the night, which will be topped off by a set from DJ Branwen (Goldhill Disco).
FluX, the Pembrokeshire-based psych punk band, draw on Celtic, desert, blues and world music themes with a psychedelic edge.
Tap-Out and Tommy Wilson are an energetic indie rock band inspired by the likes of the Strokes, Velvet Underground and Dylan Thomas.
Jasmine Power is a Celtic singer/songwriter/pianist from Pembrokeshire. Power’s debut EP ‘Stories & Rhymes’ garnered swift attention and airplay from respected UK selectors.
Lafant is a three-piece band inspired by the 60s British Invasion bands and American Surf Rock but also the swagger of Britpop and the angst of grunge.
Aberystwyth-based trio, Internet Fatigue, come together in a genre-blend of thoughtful acoustic arrangements, electronic beats, and flowing spoken word.
Dewin describe themselves as a unique 'Wizard-pop' band from the magical hills of Preseli! They can be seen leaping around from one instrument to another in colourful cagoules.
The Undercasts are a music project formed in late 2023 by song writer and multi-instrumentalist Ellis Evans. Song themes often include Class, Populism, and Unreliable narrators.
Iestyn Gordon from North Pembrokeshire performs his own work, drawing inspiration from a variety of artists and genres such as indie pop/rock and folk.
