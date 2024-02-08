North Wales Police issued the warning on social media in light of the Met Office weather warnings for snow for parts of north Wales from 6am today (Thursday) until 6am on Friday. A police spokesperson said: “Please take extra care - the weather conditions that are forecast may make driving and walking conditions tricky in some places “If you have to travel - please plan ahead, drive to the conditions and remember to leave a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front “Keep up to date with the traffic news via Traffig Cymru Gogledd a Chanolbarth Traffic Wales North & Mid and also your local authority account. “Please take extra care and stay safe - our officers, staff and volunteers are on duty should you need us.”