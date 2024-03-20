The funeral for Porthmadog’s Michael Holt who died during a solo fundraising row across the Atlantic will take place in April.
Michael, who was originally from Porthmadog but moved to the Wirral, had been attempting to row 3,000 miles from Gran Canaria to Barbados.
He set off on 27 January and was doing well but Michael, who had Type 1 diabetes, fell ill and was sadly found dead inside his cabin by the crew of fishing vessel Noruego who accepted a tasking from Cape Verde Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.
An inquest earlier this month heard how Michael injured his hand when his boat was hit by a wave. Coroner André Rebello said the cause of Michael’s death was polytrauma - two or more severe injuries in at least two areas of the body – adding this was a "tragic accidental death".
Michael was raising money for Mind and Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services during this row, but last summer the Porthmadog FC fan rowed solo across the Irish Sea from Porthmadog Harbour to Wicklow and back to raise money for the club. A collection for Michael’s “beloved” club will be taken at his wake.
When Michael died at sea his family struggled to repatriate his body, but enough money was raised by family, friends and Michael’s supporters to bring him home.
A statement from Michael’s family on social media says: “The support from family, friends and followers of Mike, has been overwhelming. With your help, we were able to repatriate him to the UK. Thank you so much.
“We would now like to invite you to join us for the funeral service.
“The service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday the 3rd April at Landican Crematorium, Arrowe Park Road, CH49 5LW.
“It will be followed by an opportunity to share stories and memories of Mike at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate. CH64 6TZ.
“Due to the circumstances we are uncertain of the numbers of people that will be attending, so please let us know if you are planning to attend by e-mailing [email protected].
“If you are coming along, please don't feel the need to wear black.”
Family flowers only have been requested, but “there will be a collection at the wake for Mike's beloved Porthmadog Football Club, if you would like to donate,” the post explains.
“Thank you once again to every one that has supported the family in this time.”