ANOTHER high street bank has closed its doors this week - but only for internal building work.
HSBC says its Cardigan branch will close temporarily from 20 March while it undergoes a refresh, which includes internal building work and will reopen on 8 April.
Mark Fearn, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Cardigan branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines.
“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.
“We will also be hosting a ‘Pop Up’ branch at The Guildhall Market, Cardigan on Monday 25th March 10am – 3pm.
"Customers can also continue to use any of our branch with Lampeter being the closest branch.”
Barclays and Lloyds have announced that they will be closing their Cardigan branches for good this year.