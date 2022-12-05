An enthusiastic group of young people learning about community development have been busy arranging a 5k fun run following the iconic Stwlan road up to the dam with a quick sprint back down for local environmental work.
It will be held at 10am this Saturday, 10 December.
Runners are asked to wear a festive costume or favourite Christmas jumper to join the fun.
Sign-ups will close tomorrow, Wednesday, 7 November.
“Sbrint Stiniog is open to everybody and encourages runners, walkers, and everyone in between to join the fun and take part,” a fun run spokesperson said.
“The event will be free to enter with the option of receiving a commemorative mug made at Ffiws Blaenau Ffestiniog for a small fee where proceeds will be donated to charity, or to make a donation to a local environmental charity.”