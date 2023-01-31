Hafan Pwllheli Parkrun has organised a weekly Parkrun in the town.
It is free, open to all and takes place every Saturday on Glan y Don beach at 9am.
The group said: “You don’t have to run, there’s no pressure to be fast, and it’s someone’s job to be at the back so it’s impossible to be last! “All you need to do is register at parkrun.org.uk/register and bring your barcode to the event to get your time and keep track of your progress. Please spread the word and come join us!”
Free parking is available at Plas Heli, LL53 5YT, and if you’d rather help than run, the group is looking for volunteers. To get involved or ask a question, email at hafanpwllheli@parkrun.com