The long-awaited Talerddig road works are set to begin next week, creating a road closure that will last three months.
The A470 near Llanbrynmair has been partially closed since November 2023 when the neighbouring river dramatically eroded under the road tarmac.
Drivers have since had to put up with traffic light controls in order to pass the damaged stretch for the past 15 months.
The repair works were scheduled for late October, but were postponed after the tragic Talerddig train crash occurred just before work was set to begin, which killed one and injured several others.
The works have now been rescheduled to begin on Monday 20 January, estimated to be completed on or before 11 April.
This will fully close the Talerddig road, creating a 68-mile official detour route using the A470 through Cemmaes, the A458 through Llangadfan, and the A483 through Welshpool and Newtown.
However many residents are sceptical that drivers will keep to this circuitous route, and may instead put pressure on B-roads such as the B4518 through Bont and the Pandy Road, with some suggesting DIY signs should be made.
To address some of these concerns, a weight restriction will be in place for heavy goods vehicles on the B4518 through Bont for vehicles of more than 7.5 tonnes.
On this, Powys County Council wrote: “The amenity weight limit is being introduced due to extraordinary traffic and serious public safety and environmental concerns during the road closure to repair the landslip along the A470 trunk road north of Talerddig.
“The weight limit order will include exceptions for access purposes.”
The works will involve a complete excavation under the carriageway and the rebuilding of foundations for a five-metre-tall retaining wall close to the River Iaen.