Tall building in Aber would be an eyesore

This article has stirred a memory for me when working for an Aberystwyth solicitor, a real gentleman, back in the mid ‘80s when I informed him that the client’s money had been received for the purchase of a second-floor flat he replied by thanking me for the information but added: ‘’I cannot understand why anyone would want to purchase a piece of air’’ — a comment that has always stayed in my mind especially on now seeing so many really high-rise flats throughout the world.