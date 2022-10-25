Tall building in Aber would be an eyesore
Letter to the Editor: Reading Chris Betteley’s article ‘Monstrous’ block of flats resurrected for harbour (Cambrian News, 12 October), showing the photo of the six-storey, six-apartment complex at Y Lanfa rejected by planners in September 2021 but now resubmitted as a revised design with still five-storey flats, really does give local residents food for thought.
This article has stirred a memory for me when working for an Aberystwyth solicitor, a real gentleman, back in the mid ‘80s when I informed him that the client’s money had been received for the purchase of a second-floor flat he replied by thanking me for the information but added: ‘’I cannot understand why anyone would want to purchase a piece of air’’ — a comment that has always stayed in my mind especially on now seeing so many really high-rise flats throughout the world.
So many of us believe that, whatever the necessity, these high-rise buildings in no way enhance the beauty of any area and are in fact an eyesore and more thought should be put into planning permission for such.
Patricia Bates,
Penparcau
